Emma Navarro, off a defeat in the round of 128 of the Wimbledon (to Ekaterina Alexandrova) in her previous tournament, will begin the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy versus Eva Vedder in the round of 32. Navarro's odds are +1600 to take home the trophy from Country Time Club.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Navarro at the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Navarro's Next Match

Navarro will meet Vedder in the round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday, July 18 at 4:00 AM ET.

Navarro has current moneyline odds of -1600 to win her next match versus Vedder. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Navarro? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Navarro Stats

Navarro lost her last match, 4-6, 3-6 against Alexandrova in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 4, 2023.

The 22-year-old Navarro is 9-9 over the past year and is still looking for her first tournament win.

Navarro has a match record of 3-3 on clay over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Navarro has played 18 matches and 20.3 games per match.

Over the past year, Navarro has played six matches on clay, and 20.8 games per match.

Navarro, over the past year, has won 61.6% of her service games and 36.9% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on clay over the past year, Navarro has won 61.8% of her games on serve, and 38% on return.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.