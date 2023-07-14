Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday, Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs and Kyle Hendricks, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is hitting .320 with 27 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran is batting .500 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 65.2% of his games this season (45 of 69), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (30.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 7.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Duran has an RBI in 22 of 69 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.1%.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|32
|.357
|AVG
|.284
|.420
|OBP
|.308
|.600
|SLG
|.440
|20
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|12
|28/13
|K/BB
|39/3
|10
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 88 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In nine games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
