As of December 31 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Patriots Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

New England Betting Insights

New England covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Patriots games hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

New England put up 314.6 yards per game on offense last year (26th in NFL), and it gave up 322 yards per game (eighth) on the other side of the ball.

The Patriots posted a 4-4 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last season.

When underdogs, New England picked up just one win (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.

The Patriots were 3-3 in the AFC East and 6-6 in the AFC as a whole.

Patriots Impact Players

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games last year.

Stevenson also had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one TD.

Mac Jones passed for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Also, Jones ran for 102 yards and one TD.

JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 catches for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago for the Chiefs.

DeVante Parker had 31 receptions for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Matthew Judon amassed 59 tackles, 14.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Eagles - +700 2 September 17 Dolphins - +2000 3 September 24 @ Jets - +1800 4 October 1 @ Cowboys - +1600 5 October 8 Saints - +4000 6 October 15 @ Raiders - +8000 7 October 22 Bills - +800 8 October 29 @ Dolphins - +2000 9 November 5 Commanders - +8000 10 November 12 Colts - +10000 12 November 26 @ Giants - +6600 13 December 3 Chargers - +2800 14 December 7 @ Steelers - +5000 15 December 18 Chiefs - +600 16 December 24 @ Broncos - +5000 17 December 31 @ Bills - +800 18 January 7 Jets - +1800

