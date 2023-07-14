Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 14
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rafael Devers is back in action for the Boston Red Sox versus Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago CubsJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-4.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Explore More About This Game
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers is batting .251 with 20 doubles, 20 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 90th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- Devers has picked up a hit in 60.9% of his 87 games this year, with at least two hits in 29.9% of them.
- In 17 games this season, he has hit a home run (19.5%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Devers has an RBI in 41 of 87 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42.5% of his games this year (37 of 87), with two or more runs 11 times (12.6%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|40
|.265
|AVG
|.233
|.338
|OBP
|.304
|.470
|SLG
|.513
|22
|XBH
|18
|8
|HR
|12
|36
|RBI
|34
|33/19
|K/BB
|42/13
|1
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, one per game).
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.21 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .228 to his opponents.
