Friday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (42-47) against the Boston Red Sox (48-43) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-3 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on July 14.

The Red Sox will look to Brayan Bello (6-5) versus the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (3-3).

Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Red Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox covered the spread in its most recent opportunity.

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 20, or 55.6%, of those games.

Boston has entered 17 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 9-8 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 57.4% chance to win.

Boston has scored 451 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.32).

Red Sox Schedule