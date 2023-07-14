Player prop betting options for Rafael Devers, Nico Hoerner and others are available in the Boston Red Sox-Chicago Cubs matchup at Wrigley Field on Friday, starting at 8:05 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Friday, July 14, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Bello Stats

The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (6-5) for his 15th start of the season.

He's going for his seventh straight quality start.

Bello has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Bello Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jul. 5 7.0 8 2 2 3 0 vs. Marlins Jun. 29 7.0 2 1 1 5 1 at White Sox Jun. 23 6.2 6 1 1 5 1 vs. Yankees Jun. 18 7.0 4 1 1 8 3 at Yankees Jun. 11 7.0 3 2 2 3 2

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Devers has 20 doubles, 20 home runs, 32 walks and 70 RBI (84 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .251/.323/.490 so far this season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 0-for-3 1 0 1 0 1 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Justin Turner has 96 hits with 19 doubles, 13 home runs, 34 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .288/.362/.462 slash line on the year.

Turner has picked up a hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Jul. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Rangers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a slash line of .274/.323/.379 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 65 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 20 walks and 29 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .298/.355/.491 slash line on the season.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 9 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-3 2 1 1 5 1 at Brewers Jul. 6 4-for-4 2 1 3 8 0 at Brewers Jul. 5 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

