Triston Casas is back in action for the Boston Red Sox against Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago CubsJuly 14 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Athletics) he went 2-for-5 with two doubles.

Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Triston Casas At The Plate

Casas is hitting .224 with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks.

In 50.6% of his 77 games this season, Casas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 11.7% of his games in 2023 (nine of 77), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Casas has an RBI in 19 of 77 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 29 of 77 games this season, and more than once 5 times.

Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 38 .231 AVG .217 .361 OBP .299 .364 SLG .426 11 XBH 13 2 HR 7 12 RBI 15 35/25 K/BB 41/15 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings