Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 15 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks while batting .289.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.

In 72.0% of his 82 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 82 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (8.5%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 27 games this year (32.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 45 games this season (54.9%), including 11 multi-run games (13.4%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 37 .330 AVG .240 .402 OBP .310 .538 SLG .353 26 XBH 11 5 HR 2 22 RBI 16 24/18 K/BB 23/14 2 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings