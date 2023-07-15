Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jarren Duran (batting .528 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .322 with 28 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Duran is batting .450 with one homer during his last games and is riding a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 65.7% of his games this year (46 of 70), Duran has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (31.4%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In 7.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32.9% of his games this year (23 of 70), with two or more runs seven times (10.0%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.357
|AVG
|.289
|.420
|OBP
|.312
|.600
|SLG
|.446
|20
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|12
|28/13
|K/BB
|40/3
|10
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.05).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 94 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in the league.
- Stroman aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 9-6 with a 2.96 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 112 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old's 2.96 ERA ranks 10th, 1.109 WHIP ranks 15th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 43rd.
