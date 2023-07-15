The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner and his .711 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Cubs.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 33 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 47th in slugging.

Turner will look to extend his 10-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer in his last outings.

Turner has recorded a hit in 62 of 88 games this season (70.5%), including 31 multi-hit games (35.2%).

Looking at the 88 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 13 of them (14.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Turner has driven home a run in 37 games this year (42.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 43 of 88 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .314 AVG .255 .371 OBP .347 .468 SLG .470 17 XBH 16 6 HR 8 31 RBI 24 31/14 K/BB 32/20 1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings