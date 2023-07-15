The title bout is set, as Marketa Vondrousova and Ons Jabeur will go head to head in the finals of Wimbledon at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on July 15.

You can watch on ESPN as Vondrousova tries to hold off Jabeur.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Ons Jabeur Date and TV Info

Round: Final

Final Date: Saturday, July 15

Saturday, July 15 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Vondrousova vs. Jabeur Matchup Info

Vondrousova took down Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals on Thursday.

In the Bett1open, Vondrousova's last tournament, she was defeated in the quarterfinals 6-7, 1-6 by No. 8-ranked Maria Sakkari on June 24.

Jabeur advanced past Aryna Sabalenka 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals on Thursday.

In the round of 16 of her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 28, Jabeur was beaten by No. 67-ranked Camila Giorgi 3-6, 2-6.

Vondrousova and Jabeur are at a deadlock, with the two each winning two of four head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on March 13, 2023 ended with Vondrousova earning the 7-6, 6-4 win.

Vondrousova and Jabeur have matched up evenly when going head-to-head, as they've each taken five of 10 sets.

Vondrousova and Jabeur have gone head to head in 98 games, and it's been Vondrousova who has emerged victorious, claiming 50 of them. Jabeur has won 48 games.

Vondrousova vs. Jabeur Odds and Probabilities

Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur +175 Odds to Win Match -210 36.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 67.7% 45.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.