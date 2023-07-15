On Saturday, Rafael Devers (.641 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Boston Red Sox face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 3-for-5) against the Cubs.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MARQ

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 87 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .256 with 42 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 80th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

In 61.4% of his 88 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 27 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 20.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 88), and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in seven contests.

In 43.2% of his games this season (38 of 88), he has scored, and in 12 of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 41 .265 AVG .245 .338 OBP .312 .470 SLG .555 22 XBH 20 8 HR 14 36 RBI 36 33/19 K/BB 44/13 1 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings