Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Marcus Stroman, who is the named starter for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Red Sox -105 moneyline odds.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -115 -105 - - - - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Red Sox have covered the spread in all of their previous 10 games (one of those games had a spread.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (50%) in those contests.

This season, Boston has won 21 of its 44 games, or 47.7%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Boston and its opponents have hit the over in 47 of its 91 games with a total.

The Red Sox are 3-6-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 23-21 18-13 31-29 33-32 16-10

