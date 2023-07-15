Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs meet Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023

Saturday, July 15, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 100 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Boston ranks sixth in the majors with a .432 team slugging percentage.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .264 team batting average.

Boston has scored 459 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Red Sox rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

Boston averages the 17th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Boston has the 17th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

The Red Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.296 as a pitching staff, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send James Paxton (5-1) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He's going for his third quality start in a row.

Paxton will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/6/2023 Rangers W 10-6 Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Brennan Bernardino Sam Long 7/8/2023 Athletics W 10-3 Home James Paxton Austin Pruitt 7/9/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Home Tayler Scott JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/18/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.