Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, Adam Duvall (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and nine walks while hitting .256.
- Duvall is batting .278 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- In 20 of 32 games this year (62.5%) Duvall has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (18.8%).
- He has homered in six games this season (18.8%), leaving the park in 5.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Duvall has driven home a run in 15 games this season (46.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 12 games this year (37.5%), including three multi-run games (9.4%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.299
|AVG
|.200
|.347
|OBP
|.298
|.552
|SLG
|.520
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|9
|22/4
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Steele goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season. He is 9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
