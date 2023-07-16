On Sunday, Alex Verdugo (hitting .171 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .286 with 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 59 of 83 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 28 games this year (33.7%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (9.6%).

In 54.2% of his games this season (45 of 83), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .330 AVG .234 .402 OBP .302 .538 SLG .344 26 XBH 11 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 24/18 K/BB 24/14 2 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings