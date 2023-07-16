Connor Wong Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Sunday, Connor Wong (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Boston Red Sox play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Connor Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .232 with 17 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.
- Wong has picked up a hit in 53.0% of his 66 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.2% of them.
- He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 14 games this year (21.2%), Wong has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (9.1%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 37.9% of his games this year (25 of 66), with two or more runs six times (9.1%).
Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.273
|AVG
|.188
|.336
|OBP
|.241
|.482
|SLG
|.307
|13
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|7
|36/8
|K/BB
|43/6
|2
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Steele (9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among pitchers who qualify.
