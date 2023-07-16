The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .944 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .319 with 28 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (46 of 71), with at least two hits 22 times (31.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Duran has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (31.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.9%).

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (32.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.9%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 34 .357 AVG .285 .420 OBP .318 .600 SLG .439 20 XBH 15 3 HR 2 21 RBI 12 28/13 K/BB 41/5 10 SB 7

Cubs Pitching Rankings