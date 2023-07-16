Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .944 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .319 with 28 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Duran has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this season (46 of 71), with at least two hits 22 times (31.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games this year, and 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (31.0%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (9.9%).
- He has scored at least once 23 times this season (32.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (9.9%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|34
|.357
|AVG
|.285
|.420
|OBP
|.318
|.600
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|12
|28/13
|K/BB
|41/5
|10
|SB
|7
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Steele (9-2) is trying for his 10th victory when he takes the mound for the Cubs in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 2.56 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.56 ERA ranks third, 1.062 WHIP ranks ninth, and 8 K/9 ranks 44th.
