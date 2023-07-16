Justin Turner and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on July 16 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Justin Turner At The Plate

  • Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 39th in slugging.
  • Turner will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last games.
  • Turner has picked up a hit in 63 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
  • He has gone deep in 13 games this year (14.6%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Turner has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (42.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.5%).
  • He has scored at least once 44 times this season (49.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.2%).

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 42
.314 AVG .261
.371 OBP .350
.468 SLG .484
17 XBH 18
6 HR 8
31 RBI 25
31/14 K/BB 32/20
1 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
  • The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
  • Steele (9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
  • In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
