Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Cubs - July 16
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Justin Turner and his .477 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (116 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele on July 16 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .475, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 39th in slugging.
- Turner will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with one homer during his last games.
- Turner has picked up a hit in 63 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 32 times.
- He has gone deep in 13 games this year (14.6%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Turner has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (42.7%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.5%).
- He has scored at least once 44 times this season (49.4%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|42
|.314
|AVG
|.261
|.371
|OBP
|.350
|.468
|SLG
|.484
|17
|XBH
|18
|6
|HR
|8
|31
|RBI
|25
|31/14
|K/BB
|32/20
|1
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.04).
- The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Steele (9-2 with a 2.56 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 91 1/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Cubs, his 17th of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday, July 6 against the Milwaukee Brewers, the lefty tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.56), ninth in WHIP (1.062), and 44th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers.
