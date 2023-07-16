Sunday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (43-48) and Boston Red Sox (49-44) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on July 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Justin Steele (9-2) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (3-4) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Red Sox vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 4-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Boston and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Red Sox have covered the runline in all of their previous 10 games (one of those matchups had a runline.

The Red Sox have won in 25, or 50%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Boston has a win-loss record of 12-4 when favored by +125 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Boston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging five runs per game (463 total).

The Red Sox have pitched to a 4.37 ERA this season, which ranks 18th in baseball.

Red Sox Schedule