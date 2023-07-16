Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will try to beat Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox when the teams meet on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.

Fueled by 324 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 463.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.

The Red Sox rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.37 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.303 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Kutter Crawford (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

None of Crawford's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Crawford has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 3.6 innings per outing.

In 17 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Brennan Bernardino Sam Long 7/8/2023 Athletics W 10-3 Home James Paxton Austin Pruitt 7/9/2023 Athletics W 4-3 Home Tayler Scott JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs W 8-3 Away Brayan Bello Kyle Hendricks 7/15/2023 Cubs L 10-4 Away James Paxton Marcus Stroman 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away Kutter Crawford Justin Steele 7/17/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/18/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/19/2023 Athletics - Away Brayan Bello Ken Waldichuk 7/21/2023 Mets - Home James Paxton - 7/22/2023 Mets - Home - -

