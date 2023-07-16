How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 16
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will try to beat Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox when the teams meet on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Red Sox vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Cubs vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Red Sox Player Props
|Cubs vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Cubs vs Red Sox Odds
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 19th in Major League Baseball with 101 home runs.
- Fueled by 324 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .432 slugging percentage this season.
- The Red Sox rank fourth in MLB with a .263 team batting average.
- Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 463.
- The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .332.
- The Red Sox rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.
- Boston has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.37 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- Red Sox pitchers have a 1.303 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kutter Crawford (3-4) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, July 6, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- None of Crawford's nine starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Crawford has five starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 3.6 innings per outing.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/7/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-3
|Home
|Brennan Bernardino
|Sam Long
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Pruitt
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tayler Scott
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|-
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.