In the series rubber match on Sunday, July 16, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs (43-48) square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (49-44). The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -155 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +125 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (9-2, 2.56 ERA) vs Kutter Crawford - BOS (3-4, 3.96 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 42 times and won 24, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 7-5 (winning 58.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

Over the last 10 games, the Cubs have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 50 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (50%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 12-4 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 5th Win AL East +8000 - 5th

