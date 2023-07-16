Sunday, Rob Refsnyder and the Boston Red Sox take on the Chicago Cubs and Justin Steele, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on July 9 against the Athletics) he went 0-for-3.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks while hitting .265.

In 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (19.2%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Refsnyder has had an RBI in 15 games this season (28.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.5%).

He has scored in 15 of 52 games (28.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 23 .290 AVG .238 .395 OBP .385 .362 SLG .333 4 XBH 4 0 HR 1 11 RBI 11 19/9 K/BB 17/13 2 SB 4

