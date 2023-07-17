Alex Verdugo, with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .286 with 26 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has gotten a hit in 59 of 83 games this year (71.1%), with at least two hits on 30 occasions (36.1%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has had an RBI in 28 games this year (33.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 54.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.3%.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .330 AVG .234 .402 OBP .302 .538 SLG .344 26 XBH 11 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 24/18 K/BB 24/14 2 SB 2

