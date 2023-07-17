Jarren Duran -- batting .500 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .318 with 28 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 walks.
  • Duran has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in five games this year (6.9%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Duran has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (22 of 72), with more than one RBI seven times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 23 games this year (31.9%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 35
.357 AVG .282
.420 OBP .315
.600 SLG .435
20 XBH 15
3 HR 2
21 RBI 12
28/13 K/BB 41/5
10 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.06 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday, July 9 when the right-hander threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing batters.
