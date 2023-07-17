Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 17
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Jarren Duran -- batting .500 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|Red Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .318 with 28 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 walks.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in five games this year (6.9%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Duran has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (22 of 72), with more than one RBI seven times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this year (31.9%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.357
|AVG
|.282
|.420
|OBP
|.315
|.600
|SLG
|.435
|20
|XBH
|15
|3
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|12
|28/13
|K/BB
|41/5
|10
|SB
|7
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.06 team ERA that ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday, July 9 when the right-hander threw one inning against the Boston Red Sox, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In eight games this season, the 29-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .291 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.