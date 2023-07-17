Jarren Duran -- batting .500 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 17 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cubs.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

Duran is batting .318 with 28 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 18 walks.

Duran has reached base via a hit in 46 games this season (of 72 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in five games this year (6.9%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.

Duran has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this year (22 of 72), with more than one RBI seven times (9.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 23 games this year (31.9%), including seven multi-run games (9.7%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 35 .357 AVG .282 .420 OBP .315 .600 SLG .435 20 XBH 15 3 HR 2 21 RBI 12 28/13 K/BB 41/5 10 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings