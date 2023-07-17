On Monday, Rafael Devers (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Rafael Devers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

  • Devers has 90 hits, which is best among Boston hitters this season, while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 71st in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
  • In 62.2% of his 90 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 28 multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (19 of 90), and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Devers has picked up an RBI in 47.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
  • In 40 of 90 games this year, he has scored, and 13 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 43
.265 AVG .252
.338 OBP .315
.470 SLG .577
22 XBH 23
8 HR 15
36 RBI 37
33/19 K/BB 46/13
1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 6.06 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Blackburn (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Sunday, July 9 -- the right-hander tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.86, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.