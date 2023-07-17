How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 17
Masataka Yoshida and the Boston Red Sox will look to get the better of Paul Blackburn, the Oakland Athletics' named starter, on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 17, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox rank 18th in MLB play with 104 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston's .435 slugging percentage is sixth-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .265 batting average.
- Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (474 total, five per game).
- The Red Sox's .333 on-base percentage is fourth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in MLB.
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Boston's pitching staff ranks 16th in the majors.
- Boston's 4.38 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox average MLB's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.304).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/8/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-3
|Home
|James Paxton
|Austin Pruitt
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tayler Scott
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-5
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
