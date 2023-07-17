Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (50-44) will visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-70) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, July 17, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Red Sox have -160 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +135. The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 38 times this season and won 21, or 55.3%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Boston, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Red Sox were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in 25, or 26.9%, of the 93 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Athletics have won 20 of 73 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Connor Wong 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 5th Win AL East +8000 - 5th

