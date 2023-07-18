The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston with 90 hits, batting .259 this season with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 11th in slugging.

Devers has recorded a hit in 56 of 90 games this season (62.2%), including 28 multi-hit games (31.1%).

He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 47.8% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 44.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (14.4%).

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .265 AVG .252 .338 OBP .315 .470 SLG .577 22 XBH 23 8 HR 15 36 RBI 37 33/19 K/BB 46/13 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings