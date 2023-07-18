How to Watch the Red Sox vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 18
Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox head into the second of a three-game series against Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Location: Oakland, California
Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Red Sox are 19th in MLB play with 104 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Boston's .435 slugging percentage ranks sixth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox rank third in the majors with a .265 batting average.
- Boston scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (481 total, 5.1 per game).
- The Red Sox's .333 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 8.2 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.
- Boston's pitching staff ranks 13th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Boston's 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.295).
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Red Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/9/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tayler Scott
|JP Sears
|7/14/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-3
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Kyle Hendricks
|7/15/2023
|Cubs
|L 10-4
|Away
|James Paxton
|Marcus Stroman
|7/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 11-5
|Away
|Kutter Crawford
|Justin Steele
|7/17/2023
|Athletics
|W 7-0
|Away
|Brennan Bernardino
|Paul Blackburn
|7/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|Luis Medina
|7/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Brayan Bello
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|James Paxton
|Kodai Senga
|7/22/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Kutter Crawford
|Max Scherzer
|7/23/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|-
|Carlos Carrasco
|7/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Brayan Bello
|Charlie Morton
