Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Rob Refsnyder (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .272 with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 23 walks.
- In 47.2% of his 53 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one of 53 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Refsnyder has driven home a run in 16 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (30.2%), including three multi-run games (5.7%).
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|.290
|AVG
|.254
|.395
|OBP
|.398
|.362
|SLG
|.343
|4
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|12
|19/9
|K/BB
|17/14
|2
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 135 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Friday, July 7, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.34, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
