The Connecticut Sun (15-5) hope to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game airs on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mercury or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Mercury Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 86 Mercury 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Mercury

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 163.2

Sun vs. Mercury Spread & Total Insights

Connecticut has covered the spread 10 times in 19 games.

Connecticut has seen 13 of its 19 games hit the over.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sun Performance Insights

Offensively, the Sun are the fourth-ranked squad in the league (84.8 points per game). On defense, they are third-best (79.1 points allowed per game).

Connecticut collects 34 rebounds per game and concede 34.4 boards, ranking eighth and fourth, respectively, in the league.

In terms of turnovers, the Sun are second-best in the league in committing them (12.5 per game). And they are best in forcing them (15.2 per game).

In 2023 the Sun are sixth in the WNBA in 3-point makes (7.1 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

The Sun are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.6%).

Connecticut attempts 28.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 22.8% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 71.8% of its shots, with 77.2% of its makes coming from there.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.