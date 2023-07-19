On Wednesday, Rafael Devers (.419 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers leads Boston in total hits (90) this season while batting .259 with 45 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 82nd, and he is 12th in the league in slugging.

Devers has reached base via a hit in 56 games this season (of 90 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has gone deep in 19 games this year (21.1%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Devers has had an RBI in 43 games this season (47.8%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (20.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 14.4%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 43 .265 AVG .252 .338 OBP .315 .470 SLG .577 22 XBH 23 8 HR 15 36 RBI 37 33/19 K/BB 46/13 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings