Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Athletics on July 19, 2023
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Boston Red Sox visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Wednesday at 3:37 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Bello Stats
- The Red Sox's Brayan Bello (7-5) will make his 16th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his eighth consecutive quality start.
- Bello has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 14
|6.0
|8
|3
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Jul. 5
|7.0
|8
|2
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 29
|7.0
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at White Sox
|Jun. 23
|6.2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|3
