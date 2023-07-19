On Wednesday, Yu Chang (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 3:37 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

3:37 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yu Chang? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang is batting .156 with a double, four home runs and two walks.

Chang has recorded a hit in seven of 21 games this year (33.3%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish.

Chang has had an RBI in six games this season (28.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (19.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in eight of 21 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 11 .138 AVG .171 .194 OBP .194 .345 SLG .371 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 4 11/1 K/BB 9/1 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings