Nigeria and Canada will make their 2023 Women's World Cup debuts in a match that begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, July 20.

How to Watch Canada vs. Nigeria

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX US
  • Location: Melbourne, Australia
  • Venue: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

Canada Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Nigeria July 20 - Away
Ireland July 26 - Home
Australia July 31 - Home

Canada's Recent Performance

  • Canada lost to Sweden in the Round of 16 of the 2019 World Cup, 1-0.
  • Nichelle Prince recorded one goal and one assist during the competition.
  • Canada is 1-0-3 this year against fellow 2023 Women's World Cup participants, with a goal differential of -4. In 2022, it was 10-3-3 in such matches (+15 goal differential).
  • Canada's 2-1 loss to France earlier this year on April 11 was the last time it squared off against a team participating in the 2023 Women's World Cup.

Canada's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Kailen Sheridan #1
  • Allysha Chapman #2
  • Kadeisha Buchanan #3
  • Shelina Zadorsky #4
  • Quinn #5
  • Deanne Rose #6
  • Julia Grosso #7
  • Jayde Riviere #8
  • Jordyn Huitema #9
  • Ashley Lawrence #10
  • Evelyne Viens #11
  • Christine Sinclair #12
  • Sophie Schmidt #13
  • Vanessa Gilles #14
  • Nichelle Prince #15
  • Gabrielle Carle #16
  • Jessie Fleming #17
  • Sabrina D'Angelo #18
  • Adriana Leon #19
  • Cloe Lacasse #20
  • Simi Awujo #21
  • Lysianne Proulx #22
  • Olivia Smith #23

Nigeria Group Stage Schedule

Opponent Date Score Home/Away
Canada July 20 - Home
Australia July 27 - Away
Ireland July 31 - Away

Nigeria's Recent Performance

  • Nigeria was beaten by Germany, 3-0, in the Round of 16 of the previous World Cup held in 2019.
  • Asisat Oshoala notched one goal over the course of the event.
  • Chidinma Okeke also had one assist in the tournament.
  • Nigeria is 3-0-1 this year versus fellow 2023 Women's World Cup squads, with a goal differential of +4. In 2022, it went 0-1-7 in such matches (-11 goal differential).
  • The last time Nigeria squared off against a World Cup team was earlier this year on April 11, when it defeated New Zealand 3-0.

Nigeria's 2023 Women's World Cup Roster

  • Tochukwu Oluehi #1
  • Ashleigh Plumptre #2
  • Osinachi Ohale #3
  • Glory Ogbonna #4
  • Onome Ebi #5
  • Ifeoma Onumonu #6
  • Toni Payne #7
  • Asisat Oshoala #8
  • Desire Oparanozie #9
  • Christy Ucheibe #10
  • Gift Monday #11
  • Uchenna Kanu #12
  • Deborah Abiodun #13
  • Oluwatosin Demehin #14
  • Rasheedat Ajibade #15
  • Chiamaka Nnadozie #16
  • Francisca Ordega #17
  • Halimatu Ayinde #18
  • Onyi Echegini #19
  • Rofiat Imuran #20
  • Esther Okoronkwo #21
  • Michelle Alozie #22
  • Yewande Balogun #23

