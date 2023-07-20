The Atlanta Dream (12-8) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning run at the Connecticut Sun (15-5) on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET.

The matchup has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sun vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 87 Dream 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Sun vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-14.4)

Connecticut (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 160.5

Sun vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Connecticut is 10-9-0 this year.

There have been 13 Connecticut's games (out of 19) that went over the total this year.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sun Performance Insights

The Sun have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the WNBA by giving up only 79.1 points per game. They rank fourth in the league in points scored (84.8 per contest).

Connecticut is grabbing 34.0 boards per game (eighth-ranked in league). It is allowing 34.4 rebounds per contest (fourth-ranked).

The Sun are thriving when it comes to turnovers, as they rank second-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.5 per game) and best in forced turnovers (15.2 per contest).

The Sun are making 7.1 threes per game this year (sixth-ranked in WNBA), and they sport a 36.4% three-point percentage (third-best).

When it comes to defending three-pointers, things are clicking for the Sun, who are allowing 6.4 three-pointers per game (second-best in WNBA) and a 30.6% shooting percentage from three-point land (best).

Connecticut is attempting 49.3 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 71.8% of the shots it has taken (and 77.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 19.4 threes per contest, which are 28.2% of its shots (and 22.8% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.