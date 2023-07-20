The Atlanta Dream versus the Connecticut Sun is one of four solid options on today's WNBA schedule.

Today's WNBA Games

The Connecticut Sun take on the Atlanta Dream

The Dream hit the road the Sun on Thursday at 11:30 AM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 11:30 AM ET

Records and Stats

  • CON Record: 15-6
  • ATL Record: 12-8
  • CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.8 Opp. PPG (second)
  • ATL Stats: 86.4 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

  • CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.9 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)
  • ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -6
  • CON Odds to Win: -267
  • ATL Odds to Win: +211
  • Total: 167.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks go on the road to face the Lynx on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: Bally Sports
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • MIN Record: 9-12
  • LAS Record: 7-13
  • MIN Stats: 79.4 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.3 Opp. PPG (ninth)
  • LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (10th in WNBA), 82.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

  • MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.6 APG)
  • LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -2.5
  • MIN Odds to Win: -142
  • LAS Odds to Win: +117
  • Total: 162 points

The Seattle Storm face the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces travel to face the Storm on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • SEA Record: 4-16
  • LVA Record: 19-2
  • SEA Stats: 79.0 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.4 Opp. PPG (12th)
  • LVA Stats: 94.0 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

  • SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (25.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.2 APG)
  • LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.9 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -18
  • LVA Odds to Win: -4036
  • SEA Odds to Win: +1450
  • Total: 169.5 points

The Phoenix Mercury face the Chicago Sky

The Sky go on the road to face the Mercury on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: NBA TV
  • Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

  • PHO Record: 5-15
  • CHI Record: 8-12
  • PHO Stats: 76.5 PPG (12th in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (eighth)
  • CHI Stats: 77.7 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.8 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

  • PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.1 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 1.9 APG)
  • CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.3 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

  • Spread: -2
  • CHI Odds to Win: -137
  • PHO Odds to Win: +113
  • Total: 156.5 points

