Adam Duvall Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-4 in his most recent game, Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Kodai Senga) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Athletics.
Adam Duvall Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Adam Duvall At The Plate
- Duvall has 11 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 10 walks while hitting .258.
- Duvall has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 36 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.4% of them.
- He has homered in 16.7% of his games in 2023 (six of 36), and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Duvall has had an RBI in 16 games this year (44.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (13.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.7% of his games this year (15 of 36), with two or more runs three times (8.3%).
Adam Duvall Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.299
|AVG
|.213
|.347
|OBP
|.300
|.552
|SLG
|.492
|10
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|22/4
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|3
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Senga (7-5) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 3.20 ERA and 122 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 3.20 ERA and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .203 to his opponents.
