The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Athletics.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .280 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 34 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.

In 69.8% of his 86 games this season, Verdugo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

In 8.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Verdugo has driven home a run in 28 games this season (32.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 52.3% of his games this year (45 of 86), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 41 .330 AVG .224 .402 OBP .297 .538 SLG .333 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 24/18 K/BB 28/16 2 SB 2

Mets Pitching Rankings