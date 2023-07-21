Andres Martin, off a loss in the qualification final of the ATP Challenger Rome, USA Men Singles 2023 (to Toby Alex Kodat) in his last tournament, will begin the Truist Atlanta Open in Atlanta, Georgia versus Christopher Eubanks in the round of 32. Martin's odds are +20000 to win this event at Atlantic Station.

Martin at the 2023 Truist Atlanta Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Atlantic Station

Atlantic Station Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Court Surface: Hard

Martin's Next Match

In his opening match at the Truist Atlanta Open, on Tuesday, July 25 (at 11:00 AM ET) in the round of 32, Martin will play Eubanks.

Martin Stats

In his last match, Martin lost 5-7, 4-6 against Kodat in the qualifying round of the ATP Challenger Rome, USA Men Singles 2023.

Martin is 2-3 over the past 12 months, with no tournament victories.

Martin has a record of 2-3 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

In his five matches over the past year, across all court types, Martin has averaged 16.6 games.

Martin, in five matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 16.6 games per match and won 48.2% of them.

Over the past year, Martin has won 80.0% of his service games, and he has won 22.2% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Martin has been victorious in 22.2% of his return games and 80.0% of his service games.

