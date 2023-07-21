Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 21
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Jarren Duran (.581 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Boston Red Sox play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Kodai Senga. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Explore More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran is batting .312 with 29 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks.
- Duran has had a hit in 47 of 75 games this year (62.7%), including multiple hits 22 times (29.3%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (6.7%, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish).
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 22 games this year (29.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (9.3%).
- He has scored in 24 of 75 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.357
|AVG
|.273
|.420
|OBP
|.309
|.600
|SLG
|.424
|20
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|12
|28/13
|K/BB
|42/6
|10
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.36 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Senga (7-5) takes the mound for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 95 2/3 innings pitched, with 122 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.20, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .203 batting average against him.
