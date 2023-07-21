Patriots Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31 the New England Patriots' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, rank them 19th in the league.
Patriots Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +750
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600
New England Betting Insights
- New England compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.
- A total of eight Patriots games last season hit the over.
- New England ranked 26th in total offense (314.6 yards per game) and eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per game) last year.
- The Patriots picked up four wins at home last year and four on the road.
- When underdogs, New England had only one victory (1-7) versus its 7-1 record as the favored team.
- The Patriots were 6-6 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC East.
Patriots Impact Players
- On the ground, Rhamondre Stevenson had five touchdowns and 1,040 yards (61.2 per game) last year.
- Also, Stevenson had 69 receptions for 421 yards and one touchdown.
- In 14 games, Mac Jones threw for 2,997 yards (214.1 per game), with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.
- On the ground, Jones scored one touchdown and picked up 102 yards.
- JuJu Smith-Schuster had 78 receptions for 933 yards (58.3 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games a season ago with the Chiefs.
- DeVante Parker had 31 catches for 539 yards (41.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.
- In 17 games last year, Matthew Judon posted 15.5 sacks to go with 14.0 TFL and 59 tackles.
2023-24 Patriots NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Eagles
|-
|+700
|2
|September 17
|Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jets
|-
|+1600
|4
|October 1
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1600
|5
|October 8
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|6
|October 15
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|Bills
|-
|+800
|8
|October 29
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+2000
|9
|November 5
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|12
|November 26
|@ Giants
|-
|+6600
|13
|December 3
|Chargers
|-
|+2800
|14
|December 7
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|15
|December 18
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bills
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Jets
|-
|+1600
