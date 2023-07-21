When the Boston Red Sox (51-46) and New York Mets (45-51) square of at Fenway Park on Friday, July 21, Kutter Crawford will get the ball for the Red Sox, while the Mets will send Kodai Senga to the mound. The game will begin at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mets -105 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is listed at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Venue: Fenway Park

Probable Pitchers: Crawford - BOS (4-4, 3.61 ERA) vs Senga - NYM (7-5, 3.20 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Red Sox vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have been favored 41 times and won 22, or 53.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 22-19 record (winning 53.7% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Red Sox were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Boston combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Mets have been victorious in 10, or 31.2%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Mets have won five of 22 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Mets have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Red Sox vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Verdugo - 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+155) Justin Turner - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+120) Yu Chang 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +5000 - 5th

