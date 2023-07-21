You can find player prop bet odds for Justin Turner, Francisco Lindor and other players on the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets heading into their matchup at 7:10 PM ET on Friday at Fenway Park.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info

When: Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Kutter Crawford Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Crawford Stats

The Red Sox will send Kutter Crawford (4-4) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Crawford has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 3.7 frames when he pitches.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 18 chances this season.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Jul. 16 6.0 1 0 0 9 4 vs. Rangers Jul. 6 4.0 7 3 3 3 1 at Blue Jays Jul. 1 5.2 3 2 2 5 2 at White Sox Jun. 25 6.0 5 4 4 4 1 at Twins Jun. 20 5.0 6 0 0 5 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kutter Crawford's player props with BetMGM.

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Turner Stats

Turner has 22 doubles, 15 home runs, 35 walks and 61 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .289/.358/.478 slash line on the season.

Turner will look for his 16th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .351 with four doubles, two home runs, three walks and 12 RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 22 doubles, 23 home runs, 32 walks and 73 RBI (90 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .256/.324/.514 on the season.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 16 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Jul. 15 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Jul. 14 3-for-5 2 2 2 9 0 vs. Athletics Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Justin Turner, Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has 82 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen 13 bases.

He's slashed .229/.318/.458 on the season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has 66 hits with seven doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 36 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .204/.304/.472 on the year.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 15 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso or other Mets players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.