The Boston Red Sox, including Yu Chang and his .412 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Athletics.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Kodai Senga

Kodai Senga TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

Chang has a double, four home runs and two walks while batting .152.

Chang has picked up a hit in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

In four games this season, he has gone deep (18.2%, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 27.3% of his games this season, Chang has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight games this season (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 12 .138 AVG .162 .194 OBP .184 .345 SLG .351 2 XBH 3 2 HR 2 8 RBI 4 11/1 K/BB 10/1 0 SB 1

Mets Pitching Rankings