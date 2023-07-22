Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Jarren Duran and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Fenway Park, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 29 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 19 walks while batting .312.
- Duran has reached base via a hit in 47 games this season (of 75 played), and had multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He has hit a home run in 6.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this season (29.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (32.0%), including seven multi-run games (9.3%).
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|38
|.357
|AVG
|.273
|.420
|OBP
|.309
|.600
|SLG
|.424
|20
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|2
|21
|RBI
|12
|28/13
|K/BB
|42/6
|10
|SB
|7
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.36).
- The Mets rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Mets are sending Scherzer (8-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.99 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- In 17 games this season, the 38-year-old has put up a 3.99 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
