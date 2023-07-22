The Atlanta Dream (12-9) will turn to Rhyne Howard (18.8 points per game, ninth in WNBA) when they try to take down DeWanna Bonner (18.1, 12th) and the Connecticut Sun (16-6) on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena. It starts at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Sun or Dream with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Sun vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Sun gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Sun vs. Dream

Connecticut scores only 1.7 fewer points per game (83.8) than Atlanta allows (85.5).

Connecticut makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed to its opponents (42.7%).

In games the Sun shoot higher than 42.7% from the field, they are 12-2 overall.

Connecticut shoots 37.1% from three-point range, 3.8% higher than the 33.3% Atlanta allows to opponents.

The Sun have an 8-3 record when the team hits more than 33.3% of their three-point attempts.

Connecticut averages 33.8 rebounds a contest, 3.5 fewer rebounds per game than Atlanta's average.

Sun Recent Performance

On the offensive side of the ball, the Sun have increased their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 85.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 83.8 they've put up over the course of this year.

Connecticut's points-allowed average over its last 10 games (78.2) is 0.2 fewer points per game than the team is allowing over the entire season (78.4).

The Sun's last 10 outings have seen them make 8.2 three-pointers per game while shooting 41% from deep. Both numbers are up from their 2023 averages of 7.2 makes and 37.1%.

Sun Injuries