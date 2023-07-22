Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Mets - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Triston Casas (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 78 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Max Scherzer. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Athletics.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas is hitting .233 with 14 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 43 walks.
- Casas has had a hit in 44 of 83 games this year (53.0%), including multiple hits 15 times (18.1%).
- He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Casas has driven in a run in 22 games this year (26.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (12.0%).
- He has scored in 33 games this season (39.8%), including multiple runs in five games.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|44
|.231
|AVG
|.234
|.361
|OBP
|.319
|.364
|SLG
|.483
|11
|XBH
|16
|2
|HR
|10
|12
|RBI
|20
|35/25
|K/BB
|45/18
|0
|SB
|0
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (123 total, 1.3 per game).
- Scherzer (8-3) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.99 ERA in 94 2/3 innings pitched, with 107 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 38-year-old has a 3.99 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings across 17 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .240 to opposing hitters.
