The WNBA slate today, which includes the Connecticut Sun squaring off against the Atlanta Dream as one of four contests, should provide some fireworks.

Catch live WNBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's WNBA Games

The Atlanta Dream host the Connecticut Sun

The Sun hope to pick up a road win at the Dream on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 12-9

12-9 CON Record: 16-6

16-6 ATL Stats: 85.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th)

85.7 PPG (third in WNBA), 85.5 Opp. PPG (10th) CON Stats: 83.8 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.4 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Rhyne Howard (18.8 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.7 APG) CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 8.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 CON Odds to Win: -119

-119 ATL Odds to Win: -103

-103 Total: 168.5 points

The Minnesota Lynx play host to the Las Vegas Aces

The Aces travel to face the Lynx on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIN Record: 10-12

10-12 LVA Record: 20-2

20-2 MIN Stats: 79.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)

79.1 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 84.6 Opp. PPG (ninth) LVA Stats: 93.3 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.9 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Napheesa Collier (21.9 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.5 APG) LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -15

-15 LVA Odds to Win: -1754

-1754 MIN Odds to Win: +942

+942 Total: 169.5 points

Watch live WNBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Dallas Wings host the Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks look to pull off an away win at the Wings on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 12-9

12-9 LAS Record: 7-14

7-14 DAL Stats: 85.4 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 82.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)

85.4 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 82.2 Opp. PPG (sixth) LAS Stats: 78.1 PPG (10th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.6 APG)

Satou Sabally (17.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.6 APG) LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -7

-7 DAL Odds to Win: -337

-337 LAS Odds to Win: +259

+259 Total: 165 points

The Seattle Storm host the Chicago Sky

The Sky go on the road to face the Storm on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SEA Record: 4-17

4-17 CHI Record: 8-13

8-13 SEA Stats: 78.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (12th)

78.2 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 86.0 Opp. PPG (12th) CHI Stats: 77.0 PPG (11th in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Jewell Loyd (24.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.3 APG) CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 6.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -1

-1 CHI Odds to Win: -120

-120 SEA Odds to Win: -102

-102 Total: 159.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.